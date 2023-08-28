ISLESBORO -- Maine State Ferry Service crew members are reminding everyone about the use of crucial lifesaving equipment after rescuing a kayaker in distress off Islesboro on Friday.
The ferry was traveling from Lincolnville to Islesboro.
As the ferry was nearing its destination, crew members noticed an over-turned red kayak in the water.
Kristian Rudman was one of the crew members on board. He says the captain made a decision to offload the ferry and investigate the kayak closer. That's when they were finally able to see the kayaker in distress -- and crew members jumped into action.
"We were pretty much almost right up on the kayak when we actually did finally see her in the water. She wasn't wearing a life jacket, was dressed all in black. And with the sea state and the heavy rain, she was almost impossible to see in the water," Rudman said. "Our boat engineer... ...He had the boat over the side of the ship and ready for us. We hopped in, launched, got up to her, and were able to safely pull her into the boat."
Rudman says he's grateful they were there to notice the kayaker when they did and reminds everyone to wear a life jacket at all times when out on the water.