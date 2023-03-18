BANGOR -- Maine soldiers returned home to a heartfelt reception Saturday, March 18.
"This morning I woke up and just felt really anxious. I'm just nervous to see him, but so excited," said Katelyn Musinski, the wife of a returning soldier.
The loved ones of members of the Maine Army National Guard gathered at the Aviation Readiness Center in Bangor to welcome troops home after a long deployment overseas.
For ten months, the 120th Regional Support Group were supporting the European Command's Operation Atlantic Resolve in Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania.
"I just couldn't be happier. It's a day that we'll remember for the rest of our lives," said Musinski.
Governor Janet Mills came out to welcome the soldiers and show appreciation for their hard work and dedication to the people of Maine.
"You've missed a lot of school breaks with your kids, and anniversaries and birthdays and family occasions and get-togethers. Your work to support our European Allies and to safeguard America and our strategic interests abroad have made Maine and our nation safe -- and we thank you."
Approximately 80 soldiers were welcomed home -- including Warrant Officer Aaron Smith, who says he missed what many Mainers may take for granted.
"Camping. Moxie. Hot dogs. Beans... It was overwhelming. I thought I was almost going to pass out. I got a little weak and nauseous almost I was so excited to see them, so it was really nice," said Smith.
Maine Army National Guard officials say that the mission of Operation Atlantic Resolve is to build readiness, increase interoperability, and enhance bonds between ally and partner militaries.
Many say they couldn't be more proud of the work their loved ones have done.
"They deserve the world, and it's nice to be able to show them so much support and happiness that they're back home," said Musinski.