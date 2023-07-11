BANGOR -- For the second straight month the state of Maine has set a new monthly record for legal marijuana sales. This past June, dispensaries sold over 18 million dollars of cannabis, which is a 1.2 million increase over May's sales. Marijuana distribution centers across the state are overjoyed.
"For a lot of reasons I think this is actually a really positive sign for the industry as a whole in Maine and for the broader cannabis industry to see that kind of growth in a market so we're excited to be a part of that growth," said Thomas Winstanley, chief marketing officer for Theory Wellness, a Maine recreational dispensary.
Theory Wellness opened its first recreational storefront the day sales became legal in 2020 and are now all across the state.
"There are lots of different types of products for people who have been consuming cannabis for many years or people who maybe haven't tried it as much or are trying a beverage or something that is a little bit of a lower barrier for entry," said Winstanley.
According to the Maine Office of Cannabis Policy, dispensaries have sold around 340 million dollars since 2020, generating excellent economic activity through its job growth and tax revenue.
"What this industry is doing is employing tens of thousands of Mainers who might be under employed or unemployed and its generating that type of economic activity not just for those businesses but for the businesses in the communities where those people come from and where they work," said Director of Maine Office of Cannabis Policy John Hudak. "As people get to know that this industry is maturing they get to know what the industry has to offer."
They say the negative stigma surrounding cannabis use declined as it transitioned to a legal market.
"It really is a sign of progress and I think there are a lot of people who have been fighting for this industry for a long time and that proof of concept is really coming forward," said Winstanley.
You must be 21 years of age to purchase legal marijuana in Maine, and dispensaries say it is important to do your research and ask questions before exploring products.