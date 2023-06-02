AUGUSTA -- Maine senators Angus King and Susan Collins joined with more than 60 other senators to pass the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 that will raise the federal government's debt ceiling until January 1, 2025.
Senator King sent out a statement following the vote that read in part quote "Maine people pay their bills when they are due -- the federal government should be no different...there are some compromises in the bill that I wish weren't necessary, but that is inevitable in a divided government. The most important part of the agreement that we passed today is that it averts a catastrophic default that would raise prices, cost countless jobs, and devastate the global economy."