AUGUSTA -- "What we have here is something that is built together, that is crafted by Mainers. That's tailored for all of us to take care of all of us."
Maine is one step closer to having a paid family medical leave program after the Senate voted in favor of the proposal Wednesday.
"I'm feeling really, really good. This is the first time this vote has happened in the Senate, it was a strong vote. Even though it was across party lines, we had 22 democrats speaking clear for it and it just feels like the cumulation of decades worth of work and I'm just so thrilled," said Senator Mattie Daughtry, the bill's sponsor.
Should this pass, L.D. 1964 would provide employees to take up to 12 weeks of family or medical leave every year.
During that time, the weekly benefit amount an individual can receive covers 90% of their average weekly wage.
"Mainers should have access to something like this," said Senator Daughtry.
Despite passing, some legislators voiced their concerns surrounding the bill.
"If there was really an effort by the majority in the legislature to be bi-partisan, some of these things would've been addressed," said Senator Matthew Pouliot of Augusta.
"I believe the wage replacement formula is too high at the beginning of a program like this," said Senator Richard Bennett of Oxford.
Others emphasized the significance of this bill to Maine families.
"This is a vote for the investment of people, the investment in a growing workforce, and investment in families," said Senator Joe Baldacci of Bangor.
"I swear to this day that my bond with my daughter is so strong because of those initial 12 weeks," said Senator Jim Libby of Standish.
Senator Daughtry says a win is a win.
"No matter what the final tally was, the piece of legislation was built from multiple voices. It is not entirely my dream bill and that's what a compromise is. There's things I lost out on that we had to make amendments and have to find a piece of negotiation to compromise where we're at but that's what makes a really good bill," said Senator Daughtry.
Now passing the Senate, the bill is in the hands of the House, who will be voting on this as early as tomorrow.