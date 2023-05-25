AUGUSTA -- Senate Republicans met for a discussion of what they are calling, quote: "bad bills."
During the session, they shared concerns about certain legislation that has been developed and introduced during the 131st Legislature.
Republicans spoke out against a number of bills, including LD 1735, "An Act to Safeguard Gender-Affirming Healthcare," and LD 1964 -- just introduced today -- which would offer paid family and medical leave to workers across the state.
"If you've got a gun to your head, why would you negotiate with that person in good faith? There's no incentive there. What I've seen so far this entire session is that the socialists and the communists at the maine people's alliance put this gun to the head of the legislature," said Maine Senate Republican Leader Sen. Trey Stewart.
Republicans have called the bills "ill-conceived legislation," and ask that Mainers reach out to lawmakers to discuss the legislature's current lineup of bills.