AUGUSTA -- Maine voters rallied at the State House Tuesday ahead of a Senate vote to override the Governor's veto on a bill that aims to make Maine elections safer.
"Today, we are here to ask the legislature a simple question: will you choose to stand with us, the Maine voters that are trying to protect our elections, or will you choose to stand with the very foreign governments that are disrupting our democracy?" said Kaitlin LaCasse, Campaign Manager for Protect Maine Elections.
If signed into law, it would prohibit a government-foreign entity from making any form of contribution to influence the nomination of a candidate or approval of a referendum.
It would also help promote an anticorruption amendment to be added to the united states constitution, allowing citizens to regulate the cost of money in elections.
This initiative has received bi-partisan support from both Republicans and Democrats within Maine Legislature.
"Mainers are more than capable of making their own decisions. We don't need governments from other countries telling us how to vote," said Representative Grayson Lookner of Portland.
"We've been willingly holding the door open for them [foreign governments] to manipulate our elections and to change the culture and character of our great state of Maine, said Representative Nathan Carlow of Buxton.
However, the vote came up short of overriding the Governor's decision.
"I'm disappointed but not surprised. This is a measure which is common-sensical to Maine people," said Representative Rick Bennett of Oxford.
Despite not seeing the results he wanted, Representative Bennett says he's happy with the amount of attention this has received.
"I thought we did quite well getting a 73 to 50 vote and we affirm the vast majority of the legislature in both the House and Senate are with the people of Maine on this," said Representative Bennett.
Though the veto override was not successful, it does not mean the fight is over. Because it's a citizen's ballot initiative that's received 80,000 signatures, this question will be back on the Maine ballot in November's election.