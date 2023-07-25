Maine Senate fails to override L.D. 398

AUGUSTA -- Last Wednesday July 19, Governor Mills vetoed a bill that would place limits on mandatory overtime and set a minimum wage and overtime rate for agricultural employees.
This Tuesday afternoon, the Maine Senate was unsuccessful in overriding the Governor's veto. They were deadlocked at 61 votes a piece.
The bill would have phased in overtime pay for individuals employed in the agriculture industry and related industries.
Bangor native, Representative Amy Roeder says she wished the bill received the two-thirds support needed.
"State by state, we have to undo the damaging work of the 1930's. I was hoping Maine would step into the 21st century and do that," said Representative Roeder.
The Maine Farm Bureau has since weighed on this decision, applauding the legislature for sustaining Governor Mills' veto.