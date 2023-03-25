Maine Science Festival

BANGOR -- The Maine Science Festival continued Saturday with a variety of interactive learning displays.

This year marks the 8th festival since the event began in 2015, with workshops on science, engineering, and virtual reality.

Hosted by the Maine Discovery Museum, the celebration of all things science is completely free to the public.

"We want science to be accessible for everyone. We want everyone to feel like they can come here and they can learn, and that science isn't necessarily what they might think of," said Kim Stewart, program coordinator of the Maine Science Festival. "There's so many different types of science, we also have a lot of art and culture that has science interpreted into it."

The festival will wrap up on Sunday with a scavenger hunt and activities for learners of all ages in downtown Bangor

To learn more about the festival and future events, visit mainesciencefestival.org.

