STATEWIDE -- The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is providing schools with an additional 2 million dollars to expand summer learning programs. 17 school districts are receiving funding and administrators say it is coming at a critical time.
Among the recipients includes RSU 34 - which includes Alton, Bradley and Old Town schools - and the Veazie Community School.
"We're always looking to seek opportunities for our students and to address the needs that they have and so to have more resources to do that is a blessing," said Assistant Superintendent of Schools for RSU 34 John Doty.
According to Doty this type of expansion for their summer programs has been necessary for a while.
"Opportunities like this to expand on our summer program and provide more opportunity for students without having to make some of those tough choices and taking things away from kids during the school year is a big opportunity." said Doty.
The Superintendent and Principal for Veazie Community School Tim Tweedie says implications from the pandemic are still visible in the classroom today.
"We're finding that we're still dealing a little bit with learning loss from the pandemic and so we wanted to make sure that we took advantage of using summer time to try to catch a few students up and offer it to more students," said Tweedie.
"Learning loss is a real thing they call it the summer slide and it really does happen its like any other tool if you don't use it it can regress so that three days a week 10 hours a week is going to make a huge difference we believe."
Both school districts they want to expand their programs to ensure students don't fall behind but also get to enjoy their summer.
"Its the academic and education components but there's also some fun activities and we want to make sure that our kid are giving their time during the summer and have things that interest them as well," said Tweedie.
The RSU 34 district offers virtual and in person learning this summer and say they try to make it manageable for both parents and students to still enjoy the summer.
The Old Town Elementary school plans to use the money towards lots of programs including their Spanish in the Garden program that exposes students to agricultural and cultural learning. That meets every Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m. at the elementary school.
According to the DOE the funding will impact nearly one thousand students all across the state this summer.