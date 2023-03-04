STATEWIDE -- It's Maine Restaurant Week, a tasty tradition returning for the 15th year in a row.
Eateries across the state are participating by crafting specialty dishes and menus to appeal to customers during a traditionally slow season for restaurants.
Co-creator and organizer of the event Gillian Britt says the delicious celebration of Maine food serves an important purpose.
"Winter is a slow time of year for many businesses, obviously. And you look around, like even the weather today -- you know -- definitely impacts the bottom line. And so, by creating a promotion, you've created something that encourages that spending and helps the economy," said Britt. "It's like Christmas for some -- 12 days of dining out."
The event kicked off on March 1, and will run through the 12th of the month.
To learn more and find participating restaurants, visit mainerestaurantweek.com.