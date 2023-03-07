AUGUSTA -- On Tuesday, Senate Republicans discussed their proposed plans to improve election integrity in Maine.
LD 34, if passed, would require any person voting in the state to present photographic identification before they vote.
Republicans say they support providing Mainers with free state-issued identification cards if legislation passes.
Republican Senator Matt Poluliot spoke about the party's stance.
"I think that, at the end of the day, what we're really wanting to do is send the message that integrity in the process is important. And we, as a state, should be investing in that," said Pouliot. "If everybody has an ID free from the state, why can't you be asked to be an adult and bring it with you when you vote. I mean, we're not asking for a lot here."
However, some say the act could make it more difficult for Mainers to vote -- including Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, who issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon.
"... As Secretary of State I will vigorously defend Mainers' freedom to vote, and fight against any efforts to make it harder for Maine voters to make their voice heard at the ballot box," said Bellows. "We should be coming together around ways to further strengthen Maine's elections rather than debating proposals for voter suppression."