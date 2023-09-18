WINTER HARBOR-A Maine representative and his Sternman are lucky to be alive.
According to Billy Bob Faulkingham, he and his Sternman Alex had just finishing hauling in their traps for the day when a giant rogue wave hit his 40 foot boat and "rolled it like toy" flipping it upside down.
According to Faulkingham, " The wave hit with the force of a freight train." When he came to the surface the engine was still running with the keel up and the prop spinning.
He said he was able to get himself on top of the boat and pulled up Alex who had a big gash on his head and a possible broken arm.
Faulkingham said " The boat was floating upside down like she was meant to. I don't see a scientific reason why she would. My boat doesn't even have a stern. There's a 2 foot wide hole in the bulkhead the mechanic used to get under the floor. Nothing stopped water from filling the hull. I began praising God for keeping us alive."
An emergency beacon in the boat alerted the Coast Guard.
His cousin Mike set out in his boat and actually rescued the two men.