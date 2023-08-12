DEXTER -- The Maine Red Hot Dog Festival returned in Dexter Saturday.
Now in its sixth year, the day-long celebration brought together more than 100 vendors, a "bun run" 5k, live music -- and of course, red hot dogs.
People from near and far came out to enjoy the festivities and grab a bite.
"I lived out of state for a bit and they didn't have red hot dogs there, so I came back and heard that the Red Hot Dog Festival was a thing -- now I've been coming here every year in the same costume," said Waterville resident Alex Boyce.
Town officials estimate 5,000 people came through Dexter this year, and some locals say it's one of the biggest turnouts for the event.
"I think this year is one of the biggest years I've seen it. I went to Dexter High School and I usually come every year," said Dexter resident Sebastienne Stanley.
For many, the highlight of the day came with the Red Hot Dog Eating Contest and the crowning of the new winner -- Corbin Young.
"I feel great! A bit queasy at the last few seconds, I didn't think I was going to make it," said Young. "I was starving. I didn't have breakfast, so those hot dogs were good. There's no losers, there's only wieners."
Organizers say the event helps to attract visitors and bring in revenue for the town and its businesses.
"I just enjoy seeing the people. I want to see them in town, I want to show our town -- it's not just a 'drive-by' town -- it's a nice little town to stop and eat and relax," said Trampas King, Dexter town manager.
Vendors say the event helps to drawn in customers.
"We get our name out. We get people that see our aprons that we make. There's a lot of people that come," said Sharon Foster, vendor at the festival.