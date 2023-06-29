AUGUSTA --Maine is being awarded nearly $272 million dollars to expand high-speed internet access in the state.
The funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Members of the Maine Connectivity Authority and state officials came together to celebrate the announcement Thursday -- saying the money is the largest grant award the state has ever received to establish broadband internet access.
"It's as fundamental as electricity, heat, and water -- high-speed internet. Maine has to have universal internet access if we're going to stay competitive nationwide and worldwide," said Governor Janet Mills.
The money will come over the next five years from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program -- a part of the Biden-Harris administration's "Internet for All" initiative.
Senator Angus King says the funding is essential for supporting the work from home workforce in the state.
"People can live in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine and work in Seattle, they can live in Augusta, Maine and work in Los Angeles, they can live in Meddybemps and work in Kansas City -- and this is happening. But, the critical element is broadband," said King.
Maine Connectivity Authority representatives say the funding will be used to ensure that broadband internet is both accessible and affordable.
"One of our goals is to not only to meet the digital infrastructure needs of the state, but to ensure that all Mainers have the skills, and the ability, and can afford to access that infrastructure," said Brian Allenby, communications director for the Maine Connectivity Authority.
The announcement follows the $30 million dollar grant awarded to the state earlier this month for the construction of "middle-mile" broadband infrastructure, known as MOOSE Net, to reach underserved locations.
Officials say they plan to reach the estimated 42,000 locations in the state without reliable internet access within the next two years.
"Without saying bold and ambitious things they won't happen. And, the goal of making sure that everyone has a connection as quickly as possible by the end of 2024 is a goal we will make sure we meet," said Andrew Butcher, president of the Maine Connectivity Authority.