STATEWIDE -- Maine public school enrollment is up again for the second year in a row, but experts say this increase is still a far cry from what it should be.
According to data recently released by the Maine Department of Education, there are currently 173,907 students enrolled in Maine Public Schools -- compared to just over 180,000 in 2020.
However, while enrollment statewide is still down, Rhonda Sperrey, superintendent of RSU 64, says numbers in her district have returned to normal -- and getting students to show up is a bigger issue.
"We've seen a solid increase in our attendance, our daily attendance numbers," said Sperrey. "However, we still have concerns about some students and some families that have gotten out of that routine of getting up each morning, getting on the bus or getting in the car and coming to school."
Executive Director for the Maine School Management Association Steven Bailey says low numbers could lead to problems for some smaller schools.
"What schools receive for funding is tied to student enrollment. So, if value of property goes up and enrollment goes down -- that's all factored into the distribution formula for funding," said Bailey.
Bailey says that while the cause of the lower numbers in not completely clear -- truancy, families moving out of state, and a turn towards homeschooling in some communities could all be contributing factors.
Superintendent Sperry shared her concerns about the issue.
"If we don't have students attending school every day that we are in session, both short-term and long-term there's going to be an impact in their learning. That is my most significant concern," said Sperrey.