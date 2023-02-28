AUGUSTA -- "This is a chance for us to say pharmacies are growing, changing, developing."
Students of Maine's pharmacy schools and the pharmacy community came together to celebrate Pharmacy Day inside the Maine State House.
"We like our legislators to kind of have an idea of what we're doing now and what they can do to support us as we support the state of Maine," said Frank McGrady, Executive Clinical Director at Penobscot Community Health Care.
Husson University student Olivia Moody and others are asking legislators to consider a bill allowing students to vaccinate anyone early in their training.
"We would like to reduce that so we are able to get trained in the first year so people have better access to healthcare, we are able to let patients increase their accessibility when walking into a pharmacy as well as reduce barriers," said Moody."
Pharmacists and soon-to-be pharmacists were at the state house speaking to legislators on what they believe should be mentioned on the floor.
"I feel like I'm making a big difference. I feel like advocating. Talking to the legislators has allowed me to really voice my opinion, voice why this is important and what we're changing," said Moody.
Penobscot Community Health Care Executive Clinical Director Frank McGrady wants people to know how much the pharmacy industry has grown.
"This gives us a chance to say hey, ask me what I do now. Ask how pharmacy can help our healthcare system especially that we're losing so many of our doctors. We're not getting as many in the state of Maine. Pharmacy plays a big piece in that," said McGrady.
Maine Pharmacy Association's Executive Director Amy Downing says this is the first time in three years the event has been held in the Hall of Flags.
"Through the pandemic, pharmacists really stepped up to the plate when it came to providing immunizations and providing some care. Pharmacists are a key player in community healthcare," said Downing.