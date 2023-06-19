STATEWIDE -- According to the Governor's office, in 2022, a total of 716 individuals died from overdose deaths in Maine.
On Friday, June 16th, Maine joined a growing number of states requiring law enforcement officers to carry Narcan at all times while on duty when governor mills signed ld 1036 into law.
But according to Maine state police public information officer, Shannon Moss, most police departments throughout the state have already been carrying Narcan as a precaution.
Augusta Chief of Police Jared Mills says, "I don't want to say we were one of the last to start carrying it, but we certainly weren't the first, in the city of Augusta, but, y'know, what I found as time went on is we were, a lot of times, the first folks there and we want all of those things at the immediate disposal for the public and our own officers when it happens."
Despite the growing trend of officers carrying Narcan, Representative Nina Milliken of Blue Hill didn't want to leave the decision to individual departments or officers.
"Currently, in statute, it's up to the chiefs or the leaders of those departments to determine whether or not those officers should be carrying Narcan, and I didn't want that kind of flexibility," says Milliken, "I wanted it in law that they had to be carrying it. Obviously, if they had a turnover and had a new chief come on who didn't think that it was an important thing to do, they might not do it, and I didn't like that idea".
LD 1036 is the first bill Milliken has ever proposed, and she says as someone who has suffered from substance abuse disorder in the past, it's incredibly exciting to see it become a law.
Milliken says, "It feels really personally important, and I think it's a good bill for the whole state, so, obviously, or I wouldn't put it in".
The new law will take full effect on January first, 2024.