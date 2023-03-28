FILE -- "What they know is that it was an unsafe situation, and now I'm scared and afraid to go to school."
Northern Light Acadia Hospital counselor Greg MceVaine describes the emotions typically running through a kid's head following a school shooting.
"It's really tricky, it's challenging to have a one-size-fits-all way to talk to kids," said MceVaine.
Despite an increase in school shootings nationwide, Maine schools have been working with local law enforcement along with using state-of-the-art technology to provide a better plan in case any Maine school see's this kind of emergency.
"If we have a shooter or a gunman, we click that thing ten times. It goes to the Bangor Police Department, the Bangor Fire Department, other law enforcement and we'll have people responding to the school," said James Tager, Bangor Superintendent of Schools.
In Brewer, Public Safety Officer Jason Moffitt says his team takes every precaution to help keep children safe at school, from having a school resource officer on hand at every school to continuously participating in active shooter drills.
It takes training and an open dialog with students to make sure everyone is prepared.
"It's not like you send someone into active shooter training and you call it good, they're done. It really never ends and even with security protocols, it's something we periodically look at those and see if there's anything we can tighten up and improve upon. It's obviously our top priority, keeping our children safe," said Moffitt.
Tager says no matter the price tag, keeping students safe is always his first priority.
"There's no price on a life. Whatever we can do to make parents, students, faculty and staff more comfortable we're going to do that. It should be a given that you can come to school every day and go home from school every day," said Tager.