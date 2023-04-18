WEST GARDINER -- Once again, Maine transportation representatives and public officials came together in West Gardiner to talk about highway safety and the dangers of distracted driving -- as part of National Work Zone Awareness Week.
As winter turns to spring, officials say Mainers will likely see an increase in road work across the state. And with that change comes a greater risk of highway accidents.
According to a survey conducted by the AAA Foundation for Traffic, 60 percent of road workers surveyed experienced a near miss while on the job.
In addition to being dangerous, Maine State Police representatives say distracted driving can lead to serious consequences.
"If you are involved in a crash with someone and you are distracted -- whether it was outside the car or inside the car -- you can be summoned with a civil VSAC, you know, a ticket," said Maine State Police Corporal Doug Cropper. "If someone in the car was hurt because of your negligence, you could be looking at a civil lawsuit as well."
Officials say that every year, Maine averages more than 500 crashes and two fatalities in work zones. To raise awareness of the issue, members of the public are encouraged to wear orange on Wednesday, April 19.
"My co-workers and our highway crews have been struck, injured, and killed while working on our roadways," said Cropper.
Representatives for the Maine Turnpike Authority say traffic volumes on the turnpike have returned to pre-pandemic levels.
Motorists are being asked to follow posted speed limits, eliminate distractions, and pay attention.
"Behind that concrete barrier is someone's mother, father, son, daughter, or family member. Someone who's eager to see them when their shift is over. You can help. Please slow down, and please put down your cell phone," said Kelly Flagg, executive director of the Associated General Contractors of Maine.
National Work Zone Awareness Week runs until Friday, April 21, but officials are asking drivers to continue safe practices even after the week has ended.