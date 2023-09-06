STATEWIDE -- 42,939. The number of nationwide motor vehicle traffic crashes reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last year.
As grim as this may sound, AAA Northern New England Director of Public Affairs Pat Moody says the future looks bright.
"We have seen some promising trends over the last four quarters. We've seen a 3% decline in highway fatalities across the country," said Moody.
The numbers in Maine as of today look to prove this.
According to Maine Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Shannon Moss, the state has seen 69 fatal crashes resulting in 74 fatalities.
This time last year, there were a total of 121 fatalities.
"We are moving in the right direction in terms of highway fatalities but we still have a long way to go," said Moody.
In a study published by Lending Tree, it attributes distracted driving and pandemic driving as the primary causes of these fatalities.
Lending Tree Insurance Expert Divya Sangameshwar helped gather information for the study. She says she wants everyone to remember the golden rules of driving.
"We need to be aware of the number of drivers in the road, we need to be kind and respectful of other drivers. Don't try to rush, don't try to cut in front of another driver and generally be safe," said Sangameshwar.
And with holidays around the corner and school back in session, Moody doubles down on the importance of safe driving.
"Stay alert, stay focused, get enough sleep and drive sober. Whether it's that you're impaired by alcohol, cannabis or prescription medication, they all affect your ability to control a vehicle. We're moving in the right direction but one fatal car crash is too many," said Moody.