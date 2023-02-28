BANGOR -- Looking for a career change? The state of Maine is in need of electricians, technicians, and engineers.
Thanks to legislation from Janet Mills such as the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan and the Energy Office's Clean Energy Workforce Partnership, the state is gearing up to tackle clean energy issues for years to come.
The initiatives aim to bring the number of clean energy jobs in Maine to 30,000 by 2030. Eastern Maine Community College electrical programs department chair, Rick Reardon said the field is future-proof, pays strong wages, and is keeping Maine homes heated.
"They're driving the economy, you must, you've got to have electricians out there to do these installations, because you have to pull a permit for them, these systems have to installed by licensed electricians and that's the law."
Through programs such as the one at Eastern Maine Community College, future journeyman electricians are able to earn the 576 education hours necessary to sit for the journeyman exam.
Reardon said students in the program are able to work in the field while earning their education credits, allowing them to jump right into the field with thousands of hours of experience.
"There is multiple pathways to getting the electrician's license... and if they get their education at one of the community colleges, and we have seven campuses that offer electrician programs... 4,000 of those hours are comped."
The field, like many others, comes with ups and downs. the job can change every day and you might find yourself working outside in the wonderful weather that accompanies a Maine winter.
But Reardon says he and many others in the electrical field find the work rewarding and student helper-electricians such as Gavin Billings agree.
"If you like working with your hands, a challenge every now and then, having to think about stuff, reworking stuff, it's pretty fun. It's not always fun, it's not always not fun. You gotta do the hard work to get to the fun work at the end but it's definitely worth it."
Those looking to apply to the program and get a head start in the career, you can head to EMCC's admission page.