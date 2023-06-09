AUGUSTA -- The annual moose lottery will return tomorrow and will be held at Mill Park in Augusta.
Organizers expect thousands to turn up for the chance to win a permit that will allow them to bring home one moose this hunting season.
Roughly 4,000 permits will be drawn from a pool of over 72,000 applicants.
"It's a big deal to get your moose hunting permit, and it's very exciting. It's once a year, you put in after the new year so you're waiting months and months for the day to arrive to see if your name is going to be called to hunt this fall," said Maine Moose Biologist Lee Kantar
The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife holds the event each year.
The hunt maintains a healthy moose population and limits the number of vehicle accidents involving moose.
Tomorrow's event will include monster trucks, vendors, and a variety of entertainment options, names will be read starting at 2 p.m.
That department asks that hunters who win a permit research proper hunting techniques on maine.gov/ifw.