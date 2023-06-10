AUGUSTA -- The annual moose lottery returned for the second time since the start of the pandemic this Saturday.
The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife held the annual Maine moose permit lottery drawing and festival at Mill Park in Augusta.
Hunters showed up for the chance to win a permit that will allow them to bring home one moose this hunting season.
One of the early winners of the drawing said he was excited to finally hear his name called after waiting for years.
"It's been a long time coming, I've put in nearly twenty years and never drawn my own permit so it's really nice... It's a big relief really, right now, and I'm very happy. I think the IFW does an outstanding job," said permit winner Gary Ferrill.
Members of the department say that the history of the drawing dates back more than forty years, and that it also serves an important purpose.
"We have a regulated moose hunt in Maine, and it is one of the most important ways that we manage our moose population at a healthy level. And because it is very regulated, we adjust our permits that we're distributing each year based on the science of how our population is looking," said Emily MacCabe, director of outreach and education for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
In addition to the drawing, Mainers came out for the food vendors, a variety of entertainment options, and a monster truck.
Some say that day isn't just for hunters, but for everyone.
"We've had family get drawn in the past, and it's just a really fun hunt to be on. The kids get involved, and it's fun for the whole family," said festival-goer Pat Ellis. "They make it a really fun event with all the vendors and guides -- it's just a nice organization for the whole community."
Next year's drawing will be held in Fort Kent.
Visit mefishwildlife.com for a full list of permit winners.