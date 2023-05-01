ELLSWORTH -- A month after being indicted by a Hancock County grand jury, Joshua Goncalves-Radding faced a judge for the first time.
He is currently facing a total of 17 charges, including three counts of manslaughter, four counts of operating under the influence resulting in death and multiple reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and aggravated driving to endanger charges.
Goncalves-Radding pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
The charges stem from a crash that killed Brian Kenealy, Chase Fossett, Luke Simpson and Riley Ignacio-Cameron in the early morning hours of Dec. 10 on Shore Road.
An investigation conducted by the Maine state police found that alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.
Maine State Police say this is not the first time the defendant has been connected to alcohol-related incidents.
They say Goncalves-Radding was the passenger seat in a car stopped on shore road a month prior in October for going 90-miles-an-hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone.
Police say he allegedly throwing bottles out of the car during a traffic stop.
Goncalves-Radding is currently being held on a $5,000 cash bail and is ordered to not have contact with the surviving victims, their families and anyone involved in the case.
He will appear in Hancock County District Court in August.