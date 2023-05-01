ELLSWORTH -- A month after being indicted by a Hancock County grand jury, Joshua Goncalves-Radding faced a judge for the first time.

He is currently facing a total of 17 charges, including three counts of manslaughter, four counts of operating under the influence resulting in death and multiple reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and aggravated driving to endanger charges.

Goncalves-Radding pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The charges stem from a crash that killed Brian Kenealy, Chase Fossett, Luke Simpson and Riley Ignacio-Cameron in the early morning hours of Dec. 10 on Shore Road.

An investigation conducted by the Maine state police found that alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

Maine State Police say this is not the first time the defendant has been connected to alcohol-related incidents.

They say Goncalves-Radding was the passenger seat in a car stopped on shore road a month prior in October for going 90-miles-an-hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone.

Police say he allegedly throwing bottles out of the car during a traffic stop.

Goncalves-Radding is currently being held on a $5,000 cash bail and is ordered to not have contact with the surviving victims, their families and anyone involved in the case.

He will appear in Hancock County District Court in August.

Reporter

Matthew Jaroncyk joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 news team in May 2022. He is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he majored in Journalism. While at Quinnipiac, Matthew was part of the Q30 Television, the school's student-run television station, covering unique and important stories across the Greater Hamden area as an Assistant Producer. Matthew is from North Reading, Massachusetts, where he is a die-hard sports fan and loves creating memorable moments when possible. If you recognize him in public, don't be afraid to come up to him and say hello! He's excited to explore the area and connect with the public whenever possible. If you have a story idea, do not hesitate to reach out to Matthew at mjaroncyk@wvii.com or on Twitter @matthewjaroncyk .

