CASTINE -- Maine's official state vessel is being prepped to hit the seas.
"There are lessons about life, lessons about leadership, that are best taught on the decks of a vessel," said Jerry Paul, president of Maine Maritime Academy.
Early Saturday morning, students at Maine Maritime Academy hit the Castine Town Dock to prepare the Bowdoin, a more than 100-year-old schooner, for a new Arctic expedition.
"The vessel hasn't been to the arctic in 15 years, so this is a historic moment. She is a national historic landmark -- 1989 she was given that status," said Alexander Peacock, master of the Bowdoin.
Academy representatives say the Bowdoin ship was originally built in 1921 for the purpose of Arctic exploration, but has made just three trips beyond the Arctic Circle since coming to the academy in 1988.
Academy officials say learning through experience is essential for the students.
"To infuse this hands-on form of training with the academic teachings that we do in the classroom -- I benefited from that combination, and it does my heart good to see this next generation of students experiencing that in a way that no other student at any other college gets to see," said Paul.
The Bowdoin is also being prepared for three additional voyages to the Arctic that will take place over the next 10 years.
Some say the approximately four-week trip will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
"For some of these students, this may be the first and only time they actually stand out in the elements on the quarterdeck, steering and leading a navigational watch, before they go out into the merchant field," said Peacock.
The crew is expected to set sail early this summer.