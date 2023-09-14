CASTINE -- The Maine Maritime Academy waterfront is alive with activity in anticipation of Hurricane Lee's expected arrival this weekend.

Students and faculty have been working for days to store boats, tie down loose gear, and secure vessels in Smith Cove.

"We put our hurricane preparedness plan in motion on Tuesday," said Dana Willis, marine operations manager for MMA. "We've ended up canceling a few classes to give us time to put vessels away."

Students at the academy are helping to lead the way in some of the preparations -- using heavy machinery to haul in many of the boats in the harbor.

"What you see behind me is a travel lift," said Avery Smith, MMA student. "The whole idea is that the boats are towed in, we pick them up and move them out of the way so they don't sink. And, it helps open up the mooring field for residents here. They're also trying to get boats out of the water."

Academy representatives say students are getting hands-on experience in the process.

"We're also using this as an opportunity for training. They have a good opportunity to learn what heavy weather preparation is all about," said Willis.

School staff say it's vital to remove the ships from the harbor to avoid any interruption in the students' education.

"Every day we have classes on board those vessels -- probably 40 to 50 students out on the water every day using those sailing vessels. So, if we have damage to those vessels, it could impact the courses held here," said Will McLean, MMA sailing master.

The academy will keep one ship in service throughout the storm to respond to on-the-water emergencies.

"Addy Rae is a coast guard surplus vessel -- our go-to in heavy weather," said Willis.

As the academy continues preparations, they're asking others to do the same.

"If you have equipment in the water, you really need to prepare it or get it out," said Willis.

