YORK -- The Maine Maritime Academy soccer team recently made a trip down to York to help remember a friend and teammate that died last year.
Brian Kenealy was a York high school graduate and midfielder for the MMA Mariners.
He was among 4 Maine Maritime students killed in a car crash in December of 2022 in Castine. He was 20 years old.
This picture was posted by Wild Willy's Burgers in York. They say the team stopped by while in the area for a memorial dedication honoring their classmate. Willy's added it was the largest order they had ever received.
According to a Maine Maritime Academy spokesperson, the team participated in a ceremony at York high school, where his jersey was dedicated and a scholarship in his name was announced.