CASTINE -- As Maine Maritime Academy students returned home from a voyage at sea, one longtime mariner looked back on his legacy.
"I've spent thirty years at sea, and this culminates my career."
The training ship State of Maine brought Maine Maritime Academy students home from the vessel's 26th training expedition Thursday. For many, the end of the 68-day journey marked the start of a career at sea.
However -- for the ship's retiring Chief Engineer Sandy Cameron, this was the last voyage.
"I've been sailing deep-draft, ocean-going vessels since 1993. I'm retiring," said Cameron.
Cameron graduated from Maine Maritime Academy in 1984. Since then, he's worked on a number of vessels and commercial ships, and sailed on missions with the Marine Corps -- before returning to the academy for the final five years in his profession.
During this time, Cameron says the people he's worked with have kept the wind in his sails.
"Most people who sail for a long time... it just becomes a way of life. It's something we're very familiar with, and it's a lot of hard work but there's some rewards," said Cameron. "The worst ship in the world can be the best experience -- it's all in the crew."
As Cameron looked back on his final voyage with the ship, some students shared their favorite memories they made while learning from him.
"I was part of a group when I was on watch one day when the governor broke, and I was able to work with chief Cameron to help fix the governor and that was a really amazing opportunity. It was one of the turning points that made me want to become an engineer," said MMA student Rebecca Caron.
"That opportunity was one of the most important and lucky that I've had on cruise," said MMA student Cody Hanscom.
Cameron says -- while a life on the sea isn't for everyone -- it's meant a lot to him.
"The job's just amazing. I've seen and met a lot of good people, sailed with a lot of really good people, and seen a lot of really cool things. It's been hard work, but it's been a good experience," said Cameron.
Cameron says sharing his final trip with the academy that kick-started his career has been a memorable experience.
"Pretty much the highlight was this cruise. Perfect finisher," said Cameron.