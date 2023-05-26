SOUTHWEST HARBOR -- Maine's Marine Patrol is prepping for a busy weekend on the coast. The work they do covers more territory than you might think.
Maine's Marine Patrol officers do a bit of everything, which means protecting life both on the water and under it.
"Marine Patrol plays a huge role in protecting and regulating marine resources, which are hugely important to Maine's economy and lobsters and clams and all of those. We're all really passionate about protecting those resources," said Marine Patrol Officer Kaelyn Kuni.
Officers say that the job brings with it an ocean of opportunities.
"You can pretend that you have an idea when you leave the house in the morning, but the reality is that you can get blown in any different direction," said Tommy Reardon, Marine Patrol officer. "It's a little bit of everything, there's a lot of things you expect, but there's a lot of things that happen and you say 'I didn't see that coming.'"
Marine Patrol officers say they know how quickly a day on the water can go from routine to unexpected -- that's why they're asking Mainers to remember safe boating practices this weekend."
"Limit your alcohol consumption. Preferably, have someone that's not consuming at all. If you're going to be out on a vessel, make sure you have PFD's," said Marine Patrol Officer Adam Atherton.
And, this Memorial Day weekend, they're keeping a watchful eye over Maine's waters.
"Maine's coastal environment, it's absolutely gorgeous, but it's also deadly. Throughout the years, we've seen the impact of that," said Reardon. "Dress for that water temperature because it's cold, it's darn cold."
Officers say they are often working around the clock to safeguard boating Mainers.
"Well be out for 24, 36, 48 hours. We'll match what they're doing. We'll hear a lot of 'what are you guys doing out here?' well, you're out," said Atherton.
Officers ask that anyone who hits the water this weekend brings first aid supplies, flotation devices, and a reliable form of communication.