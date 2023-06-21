AUGUSTA- Maine's loons are an iconic part of our state.
Governor Janet Mills has signed legislation that will help protect Maine's loons and other waterfowl by prohibiting the sale and use of certain painted lead fishing tackle.
Experts say that tackle can be fatal for those species.
The law goes into effect 90 days after the legislature adjourns.
Maine Audubon Loon Count Coordinator Hannah Young said they are really excited with the news.
She said data from the annual loon count shows Maine's loon population has significantly increased since the count began in 1983.
More than 1600 volunteers helped gather data last year.
They are hoping even more people will volunteer this year.
"We have kids going out with grandparents. We have biologists who have been involved each year, teachers, students, folks that live on lakes throughout Maine, folks that don't live on lakes. It's really a wonderful ,accessible little community science project that people can get involved in," said Young
The 40th annual loon count happens on July 15th.
To get involved email conserve@maineaudubon.org