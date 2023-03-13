Maine Lobstermen's Association filed federal lawsuit against Monterey Bay Aquarium

FILE -- The Maine Lobstermen's Association and four other organizations that represent the lobster industry, have filed a federal defamation lawsuit today against Monterey Bay Aquarium.
The lawsuit accuses Monterey Bay Aquarium of making false and defamatory statements about the state's lobster fishing practices.
The lawsuit comes after Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch program red-listed Maine lobster. The listing instructs consumers and businesses to avoid Maine-caught lobsters, claiming that lobster gear poses a threat to the endangered North Atlantic Right Whale.
The Maine Lobstermen's Association argues the Aquarium's claims are not supported by science and have caused substantial economic harm to the industry, the Maine lobster brand and to Maine's long-standing tradition protecting the coastal environment and preserving resources for the future.
"This defamation against Maine lobsters and Maine lobstermen, which affect individual families ability to earn a living has to be rebutted with the truth, and false statements can't be allowed to stand," said Kevin Lipson, the attorney for the plaintiffs.
Lipson says the plaintiffs are asking for monetary relief and for Monterey Bay Aquarium to remove Maine lobster from its red-list.