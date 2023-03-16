AUGUSTA -- Senate President Troy Jackson and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross were part of the second ever State of the Tribes address, giving the Wabanaki Alliance the opportunity to speak to Maine Senators and Representatives about its troubled relationship with the state.
"We must come together to make some positive and inclusive change and recognize the sovereignty of Maine tribes within their respective preservation and current coast lands. This has been long coming and the legislature has been really open to be able to hear the tribes, work with the tribes, and try to find some solutions to the issues that have been underlying for a couple hundred years or more," said William Nicholas, Passamaquoddy Tribe Chief.
The first State of the Tribes address was held on March 11, 2002.
21 years later, Democratic Representative Lori Gramlick talked about the significance of the address.
"It was very moving for me and we all have a responsibility to work together and we can and must do better," said Gramlick.
Penobscot Nation Tribal Ambassador Mulian Dana, whose father Barry was chief of Penobscot Nation at the first State of the Tribes address, says this is a pivotal moment for tribal relations.
"The relationship between the tribes and the state has not been great, and large in part to the 1980 Maine Indian Settlement Act. We're at a place where we can really have some meaningful changes to the settlement act," said Dana.
Following the address, Nichols says he is optimistic about the future.
"We're in great hopes that we're going to be able to work collaboratively together and find some solutions to the issues. There's always that balance, but we'll do our best to work together," said Nicholas.