...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR FREEZING RAIN...
Freezing rain will impact Bangor International Airport from
around 11 AM until around 5 PM. An isolated lightning strike is
also possible around 11 AM.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to
2 inches, sleet accumulations up to one tenth of an inch and ice
accumulations around a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Far Eastern, Interior
DownEast, and Penobscot Valley Maine
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Friday evening commute. Gusty winds
could bring down ice covered tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or
freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to
newengland511.org.
&&