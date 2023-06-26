AUGUSTA -- Throughout this year's legislative session, Democrats and Republicans in both the House and Senate have been fighting tooth and nail in order to pass bills benefiting Mainers.
Republican Representative Jack Ducharme III says this year's legislature statutory adjournment was set for June 21.
He says there's much work that needs to be done even though they're past the date.
"A lot of the debates on the floor end up being we propose our position or try to support our position and the other side supports their position, but it changes no one's mind," said Representative Ducharme III.
Others say the extra time has been worth it.
"You know it's gone very, very well. I serve on Health and Human Services and that's where we've seen really good, positive work for the people of Maine. We've worked really hard and we've passed some really good bills," said Democratic Representative Anne Graham of North Yarmouth.
Both lawmakers say there are still important measures that need to be addressed.
"We've proposed at least four or five different bills to provide tax relief. We found the money and then they [the Majority Party] said, 'No I guess we're not going to do that.' So it's clear to me that the Majority Party has no interest in doing any kind of tax relief for hard working Mainers," said Representative Ducharme III.
"We've heard lots and lots and lots about workforce and how we don't have a lot of nurses, how we don't have enough EMS people, we don't have enough police officers. And so we want to bring more people in and bring them to Maine, particularly young people, to grow Maine and improve our economy," said Representative Graham.