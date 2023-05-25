AUGUSTA -- Officials unveiled legislation that would implement a statewide paid family and medical leave program.
LD 1964 would allow workers to take up to 12 weeks of paid leave for a variety of medical or family reasons.
The benefit amount paid to employees during this time would be 90 percent of their regular pay.
These changes would apply to all workplaces with more than 15 employees.
Senator Mattie Daughtry, lead sponsor for the bill, shared her personal connection to the issue.
"After being hit by a car while bicycling, my family took unpaid time off to care for me. Watching my parents age has me fearing whether I will be able to care for them in their senior years," said Daughtry.
The bill currently has more than 100 co-sponsors.
Those in favor say they are hoping to achieve a bipartisan solution for paid family medical leave.
"We remain open to new ideas and to compromise to ensure that the final product is the right piece of legislation for our state," said Rep. Kristen Cloutier, lead co-sponsor for the bill.
Those opposed to the bill shared concerns about the impact on small businesses and the proposed length of leave.
Peter Gore, who spoke on behalf of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, says that the chamber is not opposed to paid family and medical leave -- but seeks changes to the current iteration of the bill.
"There has to be a policy, a paid FMLA policy, that works for employers and employees. This policy... it doesn't work for employers -- particularly small businesses," said Gore. "It's going to be very administratively burdensome, and they're going to have real challenges to cope with absenteeism in the workplace."