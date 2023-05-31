AUGUSTA -- Maine Capitol Police are still investigating an act of vandalism at the Maine Law Enforcement Memorial in Augusta.
According to Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss, an Augusta police officer noticed the defacement driving by the memorial at 3:50 a.m.
Surveillance video confirmed the incident occurred five minutes prior.
The person or ground responsible for the vandalization allegedly spray painted the granite wall, which lists 88 officers who died in the line of duty.
Maine State Police lieutenant Brian Harris says this incident is being felt everywhere in the city.
"That impacts all of us. That is a memorial that is important to us, important to the community. It signifies sacrifices that whatever organization it is, whether it's a Vietnam vet, whether it's us, it doesn't matter. That impacts all of us," said Harris.
The investigation still remains active and there is no one in custody at this time.