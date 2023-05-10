AUGUSTA- The House of Representatives has voted to enact a bill that would boost funding for Maine sexual assault services.
An estimated one in five Mainers will experience sexual assault at some point in their lifetime.
The legislation sponsored by Representative Holly Stover of Boothbay would provide money to fund mental health care positions at each of the state's seven sexual assault centers.
Providers would be trained to deal with the mental health needs of survivors of sexual assault, sexual exploitation, sexual violence and trauma.
The bill faces further votes in the senate.