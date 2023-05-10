BANGOR -- A training program launched in the midst of the pandemic has helped to address a growing workforce problem.
Northern Light Medical Transport's "Work to Grow" program has streamlined the career path for emergency medical technicians.
The program offers students real-world experience behind the wheel of an ambulance, as well as classroom training.
Northern Light representatives say the idea began as a way to solve the industry's staffing shortage -- building the entire course in just three weeks.
"Staffing has been -- it was at a gradual decline for a little while and then it really dropped, we had a 30 percent drop in staffing overall for EMS. All five divisions. So that was kind of the biggest inspiration," said Andrea McGraw, associate vie president of EMS for northern Light medical Transport and Emergency Care.
The program runs for seven weeks, with nearly 100 hands-on hours in the ambulance. A recent graduate of the program says the experience has been life-changing.
"There's only so much you can learn from in a book when you're reading it. You don't know how to operate the radio and actually apply the knowledge you've been tasked with," said "Work to Grow" graduate Aiden Rew. "So, being able to actually have that hands-on experience is really just invaluable."
Students are hired as full-time employees while they learn. After completing their training and obtaining their license -- they are promoted to EMTs.
Forty-five students have graduated since the start of the program -- all from different walks of life.
Program instructors say that almost anyone can pursue the program if they're interested in helping others.
"It's pretty amazing to see someone come in with no public safety background and learn and grow and watch that growth throughout their process," said Crystal Bagley, supervisor of education and training for Northern Light Medical Transport and Emergency Care. "It's also had an effect on our staff that we've had a long time as well, the students have really brought back life into the atmosphere."
To learn more, visit the Northern Light Medical Transport and Emergency Care website.