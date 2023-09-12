BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI -- A Maine homicide suspect has been arrested in Mississippi.
At approximately 6:30 last night Biloxi, Mississippi Police arrested 34-year-old Andrew Redmond of Augusta after he attempted to elude officers.
Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss says Redmond and his wife, 33-year-old Danielle Redmond of Augusta, were traveling on Interstate 10 when officers attempted to stop their vehicle.
Redmond did not stop.
After a chase, Redmond eventually pulled over and was arrested.
Moss says he will eventually be brought back to Maine to answer to the charge of murder.
Redmond is accused of killing 34-year-old Tyler Robinson of Augusta on July 28.
Robinson was found unresponsive on the side of Old Belgrade Road in Augusta.
Moss say Andrew Redmond and Tyler Robinson knew each other.