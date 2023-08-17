Maine Hire-A-Vet Campaign kicks off in Augusta

AUGUSTA -- One of the state's largest hiring fairs took place at the Augusta Civic Center.
The 2023 Maine Hire-A-Vet Campaign brought a wide range of businesses and organizations from across the state to help reach their goal of at least 100 employers hiring at least 100 veterans and military family members during a 100-day period.
The fair gives hundreds of veterans, and non-veterans as well, a chance to meet potential employers on a personal level.
The annual campaign will feature multiple in-person hiring events throughout the remainder of the year.
With fields ranging from healthcare, retail, law enforcement, and much more, the campaign offers a variety of opportunities.
We're engaging employers where they are," said Campaign Coordinator and Veterans' Program Manager for the Maine Department of Labor Leo Deon. "We're engaging job seekers where they are, and then trying to get them connected to make good employment matches not only for the business but also for the veterans and the job seekers."
The campaign will continue on to Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor, on September 21st.
