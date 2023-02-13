A man from Mount Desert Island has a career unlike any other. Alex Cody Foster spent a decade as a ghost writer, working behind the scenes to pen dozens of books without ever revealing his identity. Now, he's ready to share his secret and his passion for writing with others.
"I've been telling stories all my life I guess. So it's not so much a job or vocation," explained Foster. "It feels like a way of life."
For ten years, Alex Cody Foster has enjoyed a quiet and productive career as a ghost writer in the coastal town of Mount Desert, authoring books that someone else receives the credit for.
"A ghost writer is someone who can step into the shoes of any other and resume their stride perfectly," he explained. "A good ghost writer can set aside their own bias and perhaps even learn something new from their subject."
Foster has worked on close to 60 books; 30 of which he says he's ghost-written.
"We have three voices. Our ominous voice, which tells us not to do that or to do that. Then we have our speaking voice that we're using," he said before continuing, "And the third voice is the literary voice. When I work with an author, I need to provide that voice because they don't have it."
Being a ghost has allowed Foster to travel and to make a living doing what he loves.
"I did quit my day job. I said, 'Once this money runs out, I'm either going to have to find a job or I'm going to have to make it,' and I did end up making it," he explained.
Now, Foster is using his writing talents to assist others who may want to be novelists. He's created ghostwritinguniversity.com, a course to help wannabe writers break into the literary world.
"Ghostwriting University is my passion project," he said. "Whatever makes you feel that fluttering in the chest, you have got to go for it, no matter what. You've got to do it."