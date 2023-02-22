WASHINGTON,D.C.- Maine is getting 6.5 million dollars in LIHEAP funds.
It's part of one billion dollars in Low-Income Home Energy Assistance funding released by the Biden administration today.
Earlier this month, Senator Susan Collins and Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island led 32 senators in sending a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary urging the allocation of the money.
"Many Mainers, particularly low-income families and seniors, are struggling with the high cost of energy to keep their homes warm. I strongly advocated for these increased funds and pushed for their swift release to help prevent vulnerable Mainers from having to make the impossible choice between paying for heat and paying for food or medicine,"said Collins.