BOSTON- Maine is getting $272,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency.
The money will be used to support water quality monitoring at beaches.
It's part of a nationwide program to protect public health.
The grant will help ensure that beachgoers know where coastal waters are safe for swimming and recreation.
When bacteria levels are too high for safe swimming, state, tribal and local partners notify the public and post beach warnings or closings.
In a joint statement, all the members of Maine's congressional delegation said " With 3,500 miles of iconic and pristine coastline, Maine is a haven for beachgoers. Especially during the summer season that draws crowds from across the country, it's critical our beaches and waters are safe."