WASHINGTON, D.C.- The Maine Center for Disease Control has gotten $450,000 for Alzheimer's disease prevention and care programs.
The funding comes from the" Building Our Largest Dementia Infrastructure for Alzheimer's Act" or" BOLD Act", that was authored by Senator Susan Collins.
In a statement Collins said " Millions of Americans and thousands throughout Maine are living with Alzheimer's disease, and that number continues to rise as our overall population grows older and people live longer. This important funding will support the Maine CDC's efforts in supporting those affected by Alzheimer's."