BANGOR -- When it comes to Mother Nature, she's been full of surprises. The warmest days of the year coming over the July 4th holiday to the recent rain and flash flood warnings.
So, one would think gardens wouldn't be able to withstand these unusual weather patterns. But according to some real green thumbs, think again.
"I've been able to pick out some romaine lettuce, and I'm getting some buds on my squash and my tomatoes and my cucumbers," said Carrie Moore, a Bangor Community Gardener.
Walking around the Bangor Community Garden, you can see some local garden beds in need of some T.L.C.
Yet tomatoes on the vine are changing color, berries ripe enough to be picked, even flowers popping with their rainbow of colors.
"It's a learning process. I don't find it as difficult or anything. I find it challenging and it's a process of learning. That's the way I look at it," said Abe Soloman, another Bangor Community Gardener.
And whether you are a veteran or beginner, Maine's ever-changing weather will test your planting skills.
"Some just may be starting to garden, some may also be professional gardeners. But everyone just joins in and is so willing to learn and teach and share their knowledge the next gardener coming up," said Jenny Coon, Organizer of the Bangor Community Garden.
So if your garden is not looking so hot right now or starting to see some blooms, just remember: every seed has its own story.
"Keep at it, pay attention to what you're doing and take care of the environment that the plants want to be in," said Soloman.