DEDHAM -- As warmer weather comes to Maine, some are sharing advice for how to enjoy the outdoors safely.
Hiking through the woods on Maine's many trails is a summer staple for many.
However, according to Maine game warden Rick Ouellette, a nature walk can quickly turn dangerous for those who aren't careful.
"Even a minor problem such as spinning an ankle or twisting a knee -- now all of a sudden, they're immobile," said Ouellette. "Stay on the marked trails, don't wander off the trail for a better view or whatever. Trails are designed for, usually, the most safe passage up and down."
It's essential to practice safe hiking while you're on the trails, but some say it's just as important to grab everything you need before you leave the house.
"Bring water, proper footwear," said Ouellette. "Be prepared for a hike, don't hike beyond your abilities. Wear proper clothes, wear things to be prepared for the unknown."
Hikers should also bring a basic first aid kit, stay away from wild animals, and hike on familiar trails when possible.
Ouellette says communication is key. Travelers should bring a fully charged cellphone, in addition to a map and compass -- but plan for the worst.
"It's always better to hike with a friend than hike alone. But, if you are going to go alone, make sure you tell somebody where you're going so that if something does happen and you don't return -- we have a place to start," said Ouellette.
To learn more about about safe hiking, visit the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife website.