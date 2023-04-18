AUGUSTA -- In light of Maine Wildfire Awareness Week the Maine Forest Service hosted an event to engage a younger generation.
Children lined up to meet Smokey the Bear after learning how to protect one of Maine's most invaluable natural resources.
Maine Forest Service took this time to hold a press conference to discuss safety tips like ensuring a fire permit is obtained prior to burning as well as how weather plays a role in the risk of fire spread.
Forest ranger chief Robby Gross said weather plays a big role and explains why.
“The spring time component. We are always anxious as the snow melts and water saturates in the growth but there is a period of time where we have dry fuels on the surface. Our Maine source of wildfire spread is surface fuels,” said Gross.
Gross notes in the past five years, forest rangers have seen a 24%increase in wildfire spread.
He urges everyone to call 911 if you see signs of fire.