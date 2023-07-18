BRADLEY -- A local museum is getting ready to showcase some pieces of technology that can't be found anywhere else on Earth.
The Maine Forest and Logging Museum is gearing up for its heavy metal event on Saturday the 22nd.
The president of the museum's board of directors, Mike Wetherbee, says the museum will have a blacksmithing exhibit where guests will have the opportunity to try their hand at metalworking.
If you're interested in things that are a bit more mechanical, the museum's water-powered sawmill will be fully operational along with the world's only functioning and licensed lombard machine.
"You're really looking back in time and experiencing what happened way back then. We've got a specialized group of people... And you're going to see some pretty cool stuff in action that you literally can't see anywhere else in the world," says Wetherbee.
The event will run from 10 am to 3 pm.
The cost of entry is 10 dollars for adults and 5 for children.