BRADLEY -- Some spent their Saturday reeling in first-hand knowledge about an important species.
Visitors from near and far stopped by the Maine Forest and Logging Museum in Bradley to witness Alewife fish come back from the ocean.
The fish have made their return to Maine's freshwater streams to spawn in large numbers.
Experts say that the Alewives are vital to maintaining the state's animal life.
"They are extremely important to the entire ecosystem," said Max Tritt, fishery biologist for the NOAA Greater Atlantic Fisheries Office. "They are referred to as 'the fish that feed everything,' -- from raccoons to cormorants, to people. And, maybe more importantly, they are a great source of lobster bait."
While many came for the fish, some stayed for the other attractions presented by the museum.
In addition to learning about and even catching their own Alewives, visitors were invited to learn what Maine has to offer by taking part in blacksmithing and watching a working sawmill in action.
"You get to celebrate the rich history and heritage of --not just forestry and logging that you might tend to think about with lumberjacks -- forestry has been practiced for thousands of years, from indigenous people and up through today. There's a lot it has contributed," said Mike Wetherbee, president of the board of directors for the Maine forest and Logging Museum.
One visitor was excited to return for her second year. And, like the Alewife fish, she had traveled far to reach her destination.
"We are actually from Kentucky, we're the caretakers here for the summer. It's a beautiful place to be, but it's also a chance for us to give back," said Lisa Gericke, caretaker for the Maine Forest and Logging Museum. "It's great that we can see so many Alewives going up the fish ladder here and up into the ponds to spawn and breed -- we're excited about it."
